Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$28.50 and a 1-year high of C$39.45.

Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.88, for a total value of C$43,314.48.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.