Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triterras in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $5.47 on Monday. Triterras has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIT. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Triterras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Triterras by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

