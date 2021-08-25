tru Independence LLC Invests $51,000 in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,063,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.