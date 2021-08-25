tru Independence LLC Purchases Shares of 342 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.