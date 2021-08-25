Truist Securities Raises Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $55.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

NYSE DRE opened at $49.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after buying an additional 68,523 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 651,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

