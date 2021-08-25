TTEC’s (TTEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.08.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,864,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $49,316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 891.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 328,581 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $33,698,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $20,460,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 69.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

