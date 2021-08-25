TTEC’s (TTEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.08.
In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,864,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $49,316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 891.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 328,581 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $33,698,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $20,460,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 69.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
