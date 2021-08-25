Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

NYSE TPC opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 in the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.