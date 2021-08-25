Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Increased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.27.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

