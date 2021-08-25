UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CADL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CADL opened at $7.81 on Monday. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

