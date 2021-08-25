UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price objective for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $105.39 on Monday. UCB has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

