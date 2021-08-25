United Fire Group Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

United Fire Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.7% of United Fire Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. United Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE traded up $11.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.09. 56,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $204.76 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.