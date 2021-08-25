United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

United Fire Group has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

UFCS stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Fire Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of United Fire Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

