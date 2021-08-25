United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 215,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,018,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

UMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

