United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 215,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,018,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.
UMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.
The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.
About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
