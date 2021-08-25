Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Sells $122,723,454.15 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Upstart stock opened at $219.45 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $220.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.62.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.