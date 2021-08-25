Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Sells $122,723,454.15 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Upstart stock opened at $219.45 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $220.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.62.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,750,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1,542.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $81,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.