Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. 131,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,912. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

