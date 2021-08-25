Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. 131,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,912. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
