Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) released its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $4.13 on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,912. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $42.10.
In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
