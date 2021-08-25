Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) released its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $4.13 on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,912. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

