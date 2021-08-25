Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,912. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.