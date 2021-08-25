Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

