Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

