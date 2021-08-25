Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Trellis Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,456,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.45. 379,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.