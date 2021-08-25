Venus (XVS) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Venus has a market capitalization of $365.25 million and approximately $41.42 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $34.11 or 0.00069833 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,761.26 or 0.99822859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040953 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009766 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010151 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,707,469 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

