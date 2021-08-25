VeraBank N.A. Acquires 145 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.67 on Wednesday, reaching $419.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.26. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.