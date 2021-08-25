VeraBank N.A. Purchases Shares of 1,160 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CDW by 150.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.38. 540,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,534. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $199.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,752 shares of company stock worth $19,151,925. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.