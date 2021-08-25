VeraBank N.A. Sells 418 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $134.55. 6,483,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,301. The stock has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

