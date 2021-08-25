VeraBank N.A. Sells 954 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.7% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 163.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,818. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

