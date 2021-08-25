VeraBank N.A. Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 221,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Eaton by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 127,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $170.21. The stock had a trading volume of 994,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

