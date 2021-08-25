Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 105,671 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.08% of Itron worth $93,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Itron by 64.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after buying an additional 1,092,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Itron by 53.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after acquiring an additional 334,435 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Itron by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 351,091 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Itron by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 810,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,807,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

In other news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $522,747 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

