Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,236 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $96,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

BLL stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.24. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.