Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $101.44 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83,217 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $101,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 664.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 27.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $211.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.00. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

