Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $90.30 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $90,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,820 shares of company stock worth $28,968,480. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $672.54 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $661.45.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

