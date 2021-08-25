Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $92.02 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 40,268 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $92,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

