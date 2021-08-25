Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,670 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.98% of Rayonier worth $98,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Rayonier by 1.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 179,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Rayonier by 66.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 82,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Rayonier by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

