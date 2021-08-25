Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,412 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Fair Isaac worth $105,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $91,227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 692.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $454.28 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

