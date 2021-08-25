Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,268 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $95,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock opened at $408.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $418.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

