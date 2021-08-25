Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VFF. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Shares of VFF opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $832.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

