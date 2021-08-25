Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Grupo Santander

Equities research analysts at Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Grupo Santander’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

WMMVY opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. Wal-Mart de México has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.90%. Analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

