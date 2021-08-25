Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,512,436 shares of company stock worth $3,408,895,550 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.87. 211,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,367,759. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $417.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

