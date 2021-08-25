Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 32% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $81.88 million and $37.66 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.22 or 0.06607543 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00130763 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,345,206 coins and its circulating supply is 77,624,174 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

