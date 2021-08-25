Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,025 Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGAU. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $30,836,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $22,831,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $14,955,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,971,000.

Shares of LEGAU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

