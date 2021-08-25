Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches Market Cap of $893,167.46

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 82.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $191.09 or 0.00400575 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 120.7% against the dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $893,167.46 and $440,496.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

