Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $166.45

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.45 and last traded at $166.45, with a volume of 46 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.39. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $204,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

