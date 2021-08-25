Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) to Underweight

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

