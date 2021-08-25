Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

