Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss Sells 50,000 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$634,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,150,422.08.

Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$596,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.61, for a total value of C$630,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$12.49 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$14.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDO shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

