Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 710,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,474,457 shares.The stock last traded at $66.55 and had previously closed at $60.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

