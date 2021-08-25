WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WestRock by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 11.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after acquiring an additional 325,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WestRock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,788,000 after acquiring an additional 89,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in WestRock by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,566,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,351,000 after acquiring an additional 204,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

