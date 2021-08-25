Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of WPM opened at C$55.68 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$73.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.07 billion and a PE ratio of 31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

