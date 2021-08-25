Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $224.89. 16,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,411. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

