Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.42. 31,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.26. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

