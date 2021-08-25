Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,156,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,443 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $52,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

SPEM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,964. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.88.

